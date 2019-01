Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (L) dunks the ball for two points as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) looks on during the first half of the NBA game between the two teams at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) shoots a three-point shot over Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis (L) during the second half of the NBA game between the two teams at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) and Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (L) in action during the second half of the NBA game between the two teams at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Klay Thompson scored 30 points, including seven three-pointers, on Friday to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 146-109.

Stephen Curry had 28 points for the Warriors, including five three-pointers, while Kevin Durant scored 22 points.