Two children attend the FC Barcelona open doors training session at Mini Estadi in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (L) signs some autographs during the team's open doors training session at Mini Estadi in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (C) and Uruguayan Luis Suarez (2L), next to their teammates during the team's open doors training session at Mini Estadi in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

People attend the FC Barcelona open doors training session at Mini Estadi in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Over 11 thousands Barcelona fans on Friday went to Barça's Miniestadi stadium to watch their favorite players during the annual open training session.

Fans held banners in support of Argentine star Lionel Messi, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez and Spanish left back Jordi Alba.