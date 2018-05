SD Huesca players wave from the balcony of Huesca's city hall on Tuesday, May 22, to celebrate winning promotion to the Spanish first division for the first time in club history. EFE-EPA/JAVIER BROTO

The players, coaching staff and directors of SD Huesca basked in the enthusiasm of more than 6,000 supporters here Tuesday a day after the club made history by clinching promotion to La Liga, the top-flight of Spanish soccer.

The squad boarded an open-top bus at El Alcoraz stadium for a 90-minute triumphal procession through the streets of this northern Spanish city to the main square, Plaza de Navarra.