River Plate fans celebrates the victory of their team after the Copa Libertadores final game, between Boca Juniors and River Plate, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 09 December 2018. River Plate won 3-1 against Boca Juniors in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final played in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. River Plate won 5-3 on aggregate. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Between 40,000 and 50,000 people, according to the police, filled up downtown Buenos Aires on Sunday night to celebrate the victory of River Plate against Boca Juniors in the final match of the Copa Libertadores played in Madrid.

The celebrations took place in the middle of a security operation which is still ongoing, there have been no arrests so far,although there were seizures of alcoholic beverages from the fans, according to police.