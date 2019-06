Ex wife of late soccer player Jose Antonio Reyes and their son, Jose Antonio (face pixilated), attend his funeral in Utrera, Seville, Spain, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Raúl Caro

Family and friends attend the funeral of late soccer player Jose Antonio Reyes in Utrera, Seville, Spain, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Thousands of people attended the funeral of former Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid soccer star Jose Antonio Reyes on Monday.

The international player died aged 35 in a car accident near his hometown Utrera in the southern Spanish province of Seville.