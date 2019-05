Cathedral priest Toni Faber (C) blesses Niki Lauda's coffin during his memorial service at Saint Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, 29 May 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL GRUBER

Lukas Lauda (R), son of Niki Lauda, lays down his helmet, next to Birgit Lauda, widow of Niki Lauda, during a memorial service for Niki Lauda at Saint Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, 29 May 2019. EPA/MICHAEL GRUBER

Niki Lauda's sons Mathias (L), Lukas (R) and his widow Birgit (C) stand in front of his coffin during a memorial service for Niki Lauda at Saint Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The helmet of Niki Lauda on display on his coffin during a memorial service for the Formula One legend at Saint Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, 29 May 2019. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A picture taken with a fisheye lens shows the helmet of Niki Lauda on display on his coffin during his memorial service at Saint Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, 29 May 2019. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

People wait in line before paying their respects during a memorial service for Niki Lauda at Saint Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, 29 May 2019. EPA/MICHAEL GRUBER

A portrait of Niki Lauda is on display during a memorial service for Lauda at Saint Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, 29 May 2019. EPA/MICHAEL GRUBER

Thousands of mourners lined up in the rain outside St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna to join the elite of Formula One in bidding three-time world champion, inspirational racing team manager and airline businessman Niki Lauda a final farewell on Wednesday.

The Austrian, who was considered one of the best racing car drivers of all time, died May 20 at the age of 70.