The Argentinian coach of the Peruvian national soccer team Ricardo Gareca reacts on arrival at the Jorge Chavez airport in Lima, Peru, Jun 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Thousands of Peruvians welcomed their country's national team with cheers on Thursday after it returned from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which it took part for the first time in 36 years, and called on coach Ricardo Gareca to stay with the team until Qatar 2022.

With flags and drums, the tide of fans gathered at Lima's Jorge Chavez airport with the same enthusiasm and joy with which they sent the team off to take part in the World Cup nearly a month ago.