Palestinians and foreign guests run at the start of the 9km Nablus Marathon 'In-Between Checkpoints,' in the West Bank city of Nablus, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians and foreign guests run at the start of the 9km Nablus Marathon 'In-Between Checkpoints,' in the West Bank city of Nablus, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians and foreign guests run at the start of the 9km Nablus Marathon 'In-Between Checkpoints,' in the West Bank city of Nablus, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

An estimated 2,000 people on Friday ran from one Isreali security checkpoint to another in the Nablus Marathon, a marathon titled "In-Between Checkpoints" which highlighted the Israeli barriers set up in the occupied West Bank.

As documented by an epa photographer on the ground, Palestinians and foreigners took part in the sporting event starting at al-Najah University in the west of Nablus and ending near Beit Furik checkpoint, east of the city.