Runners hold the Palestinian flag as he passes graffiti on the controversial Israeli separation barrier as they take part in the Palestine Marathon in Bethlehem, West Bank, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

BDS supporters hold flags and posters as runners pass graffiti on the controversial Israeli separation barrier as they take part in the Palestine Marathon in Bethlehem, West Bank, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A runner holds the Palestinian flag as he passes graffiti on the controversial Israeli separation barrier as they take part in the Palestine Marathon in Bethlehem, West Bank, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Thousands of Palestinian and international runners on Friday took part in the sixth edition of the Palestine Marathon in Bethlehem, aiming to shed light on the movement restrictions imposed in the Palestinian territories.

Starting near the Church of the Nativity, the annual race took the participants through the city's landmarks as well as the Aida refugee camp, as they ran along the Israeli separation wall in an event the Palestinian Olympic Committee began sponsoring last year.