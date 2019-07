New York (United States), 10/07/2019.- US Women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe (R) pours champagne down the throat of teammate Alexandra Long during a ticker-tape parade in New York on Wednesday, July 10, to celebrate the side's victory in the 2019 Women's World Cup.EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Alex Morgan (3rd R) and other members of the World Cup-winning US women's national soccer team celebrate with fans during a parade in New York on Wednesday, July 10. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Fans cheer the members of the World Cup-winning US women's national soccer team during a parade in New York on Wednesday, July 10. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Alex Morgan (L) and Megan Rapinoe, stars of the World Cup-winning US women's national soccer team, take part in a parade in New York on Wednesday, July 10. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A ticker-tape parade here Wednesday honoring the World Cup-winning US women's soccer team drew thousands of people eager to catch a glimpse of their heroines, above all co-captain and star Megan Rapinoe, now famous far beyond the sport for her feud with President Donald Trump.

"We have to love more, hate less," Rapinoe, an open lesbian, said in an emotional speech at New York's City Hall.