Brooks Koepka of the US hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the first round of the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Phil Mickelson of the US hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the first round of the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Tiger Woods of the US hits from the rough on the fourteenth hole during the first round of the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Dustin Johnson of the US hits on the sixth hole during the first round of the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Russell Henley of the US hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Dustin Johnson lines up his putt on the fourteenth hole during the first round of the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

American Golfers Scott Piercy, Russell Henley and Dustin Johnson and England's Ian Poulter are on Thursday in the lead with one under par after the first day of the US Golf Open, held in Southampton, New York state.

They are the only four of the 156 participants who have managed to finish the first day below par on the historic Shinnecock Hills golf course, on Long Island, as many others suffered bogeys and worse as they were battered by harsh Atlantic winds.