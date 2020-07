GRAF6467. VALLADOLID, 11/07/2020.- Antoine Griezmann warms up with Barcelona before the game against Valladolid in Valladolid, Spain on 11 July 2020. EFE/R. García

Portuguese midfielder Joao Felix comes of the pitch during a Atletico Madrid's match against Real Mallorca in Madrid, Spain on 3 July 2020. EFE/JuanJo Martín.

The end of the 2019/20 LaLiga season brings with it the usual roll call of honorable mentions, such as Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema or golden boot winner and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, but it also offers a moment to reflect on those who failed to live up to expectations.