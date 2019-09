Supporters of Serbia (L) and Argentina (R) cheer together before the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between Argentina and Serbia in Dongguan, China, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Gabriel Deck (L) of Argentina in action against Vasilije Micic (R) of Serbia during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between Argentina and Serbia in Dongguan, China, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Bogdan Bogdanovic (C) of Serbia in action during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between Argentina and Serbia in Dongguan, China, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Supporters of Argentina celebrate after their team won the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between Argentina and Serbia in Dongguan, China, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A supporter of Argentina celebrates after his team won the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between Argentina and Serbia in Dongguan, China, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Players of Argentina celebrate after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between Argentina and Serbia in Dongguan, China, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Nemanja Bjelica (L) of Serbia in action against Gabriel Deck (R) of Argentina during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between Argentina and Serbia in Dongguan, China, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Fans of Poland cheer during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between Spain and Poland in Shanghai, China, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Mateusz Ponitka (C, top) of Poland in action during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between Spain and Poland in Shanghai, China, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Willy Hernangomez Geuer of Spain reacts during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between Spain and Poland in Shanghai, China, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Marc Gasol (C) of Spain in action during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between Spain and Poland in Shanghai, China, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Argentina became the first semifinalist team at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup having prevailed 97-87 over Serbia thanks to 12 three-pointer storm, the character the Latin side showed and an outstanding performance by Facundo Campazzo.

Following its win at the Dongguan Basketball Center, Argentina made its fourth semis appearance at the World Cup and is now pending a match against the winner between the United States and France.