Nicolas Kicker of Argentina in action against Frances Tiafoe of the USA during their first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Frances Tiafoe of the United States beat Argentina's Nicolas Kicker 6-4, 7-6(4) on Thursday in the first round of the Miami Open tennis tournament.

Tiafoe, aged 20 and ranked 63rd in the world, relied on his strong serve to dominate in the first set.