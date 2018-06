Argentina's Leonardo Mayer in action against Frances Tiafoe of the US during their match at the Fever Tree Championship at Queen's Club in London, Britain, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Frances Tiafoe of the US in action against Argentina's Leonardo Mayer during their match at the Fever Tree Championship at Queen's Club in London, Britain, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

United States tennis player Frances Tiafoe, world No. 62, pulled off an upset victory on Wednesday against world No. 38 Leonardo Mayer of Argentina 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the second round of the Queen's Club Championships, a tune-up event for Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old Tiafoe took one hour and 50 minutes to secure his place in the Queen's Club quarterfinals for the first time in his career.