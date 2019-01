Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action during his round three men's singles match against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Frances Tiafoe of the USA in action during his round three men's singles match against Andreas Seppi of Italy at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

The American Frances Tiafoe and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov are set to meet in the round of 16 of the Australian open after they ended the Italian challenge on Friday in the men's singles competition by beating Andreas Seppi and Thomas Fabbiano respectively.

Twenty-year-old Tiafoe, who had upset fifth seed Kevin Anderson in the second round, beat veteran Seppi 6-7(3), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a match which lasted three hours and 17 minutes.