American Frances Tiafoe unleashed his full arsenal of weapons in an impressive 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 US Open round-of-16 upset Monday afternoon of Spanish great Rafael Nadal, who stumbled to his only loss at a Grand Slam event this season.
Less than 24 hours after big-serving Nick Kyrgios bounced Russian world No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev out of the tournament on Sunday night, the 24-year-old Tiafoe created further chaos in the men's draw by scoring the biggest victory of his young career.