Jessica Pegula of the United States hits a forehand during her fourth-round US Open match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2022. Pegula won 6-3, 6-2. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Iga Swiatek of Poland hits a backhand during her fourth-round match against Jule Niemeier of Germany at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2022. Swiatek won 2-6, 6-4, 6-0. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

Frances Tiafoe of the United States hits a backhand during his fourth-round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2022. Tiafoe won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Rafael Nadal of Spain stretches for a forehand during his fourth-round match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2022. Tiafoe won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Frances Tiafoe of the US reacts to defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their fourth round match of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 05 September 2022. Tiafoe won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

American Frances Tiafoe unleashed his full arsenal of weapons in an impressive 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 US Open round-of-16 upset Monday afternoon of Spanish great Rafael Nadal, who stumbled to his only loss at a Grand Slam event this season.

Less than 24 hours after big-serving Nick Kyrgios bounced Russian world No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev out of the tournament on Sunday night, the 24-year-old Tiafoe created further chaos in the men's draw by scoring the biggest victory of his young career.