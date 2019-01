Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action against Frances Tiafoe of the USA during their second round men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

American Frances Tiafoe recorded a surprise victory over fifth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Tiafoe staged a remarkable comeback from a set and 3-0 down against the Wimbledon finalist, to whom he lost three times last year.