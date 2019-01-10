Fans chant during the semi-final of the Copa Sudamericana between Fluminense and Atletico Paranaense, at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda/FILE BRASIL FÚTBOL COPA SUDAMERICANA:BRA02. RÍO DE JANEIRO (BRASIL), 28/11/18.- Hinchas hoy antes la semifinal de la Copa Sudamericana entre Fluminense y el Atlético Paranaense, en el Estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro (Brasil). EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

Organizers for the Copa America 2019 soccer tournament in Brazil will begin selling tickets for the 26 matches on Thursday, with prices starting at 60 reais ($16.20).

The first batch of 228,000 tickets will go on sale at 6 pm on the copaamerica.com Web site, and the first phase of the sale will last until Jan. 24, when the draw by the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) will determine the composition of the three groups into which the competing teams will be divided and the distribution of the matches.