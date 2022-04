Augusta (United States), 10/04/2022.- Scottie Scheffler of the US speaks during the green jacket ceremony after winning the 2022 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, 10 April 2022. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

UF golf legend Tiger Woods finished 13 over par at the August National on April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Georgia. It was his worst performance as a pro, tied for 47th, but marked his return to the circuit after a serious car crash in February 2021. EFE/Justin Lane

American golf legend Tiger Woods ended his Masters competition return on Sunday finishing 13 over par, shooting a 301 for the tourney at the Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia.

The 46-year-old, five-time Masters champion - the latest in 2019 - had been out of commission since February 2021 when he was seriously injured in a car crash, almost losing one of his legs.