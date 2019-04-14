US golf icon Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters on Sunday, the first major of the season played this week at the historic Augusta National course, 14 years after his first victory there in 2005.
In an historic feat, the 43-year-old golfer - who has undergone several back operations and endured a series of personal vicissitudes over the past 11 years - once again brought spectators to their feet shouting enthusiastically when he sank his last putt on the 18th green on a day marked by wind and light rain.