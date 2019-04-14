US golf icon Tiger Woods celebrates with his fifth green jacket after winning the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2019. EPA-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

US golf icon Tiger Woods (r) celebrates with caddie Joe LaCava (l) on the 18th green after winning the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2019. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

US golf icon Tiger Woods hits from the fairway on the 17th hole during the final round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2019. Woods went on to win the tourney. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

US golf icon Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters on Sunday, the first major of the season played this week at the historic Augusta National course, 14 years after his first victory there in 2005.

In an historic feat, the 43-year-old golfer - who has undergone several back operations and endured a series of personal vicissitudes over the past 11 years - once again brought spectators to their feet shouting enthusiastically when he sank his last putt on the 18th green on a day marked by wind and light rain.