Tommy Fleetwood (R) of England reacts with his caddie Ian Finnis (L) after making an eagle from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, on March 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Kang Sung-hoon of South Korea putts on the 10th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, on March 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Kang Sung-hoon of South Korea hits from the fairway on the 10th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, on March 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Tiger Woods of the United States hits from the fairway on the 10th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, on March 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

American great Tiger Woods was near the top of the leaderboard at The Players Championship when he stepped up to the 17th hole on Friday, but he proceeded to put two balls in the water to tarnish an otherwise outstanding second round.

Woods ended up shooting a 1-under 71 at the TPC at Sawgrass Stadium course in this southeastern city and is currently at 3-under par, seven shots behind leaders Tommy Fleetwood of England and Brian Harman of the United States.