Former world number one and 14-time major champion Tiger Woods won the PGA Tour Championship on Sunday, more than five years after his last win, the fourth and final playoff tournament of the FedEx Cup of the PGA Golf Tour, held at the East Lake Club in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.
Five years, one month and two days have passed since Tiger Woods lifted his last trophy on Aug. 4, 2013. It was at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, at the TPC Southwind in Memphis (Tennessee), and seven strokes ahead of his compatriot Keegan Bradley and the Swede Henrik Stenson.