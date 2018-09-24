Tiger Woods of the US (R) and Justin Rose of England (L) pose with the Tour Championship trophy and the FedEx Cup after the fourth round of the Tour Championship golf tournament and the FedEx Cup final at Eastlake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 23 September 2018. Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship and Justin Rose of England won the FedEx Cup. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Tiger Woods of the US reacts as he misses a birdie putt on the fifth green during the fourth round of the Tour Championship golf tournament and the FedEx Cup final at Eastlake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 23 September 2018. Tournament play runs from 20 September to 23 September. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Tiger Woods of the US hits from a sand trap by the fourth green during the fourth round of the Tour Championship golf tournament and the FedEx Cup final at Eastlake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 23 September 2018. Tournament play runs from 20 September to 23 September. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Tiger Woods of the US reacts after sinking a birdie putt on the first green during the fourth round of the Tour Championship golf tournament and the FedEx Cup final at Eastlake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 23 September 2018. Tournament play runs from 20 September to 23 September. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Tiger Woods of the US (L) celebrates with caddie Joe LaCava after the fourth round of the Tour Championship golf tournament and the FedEx Cup final at Eastlake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 23 September 2018. Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship and Justin Rose of England won the FedEx Cup. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Tiger Woods of the US smiles as he poses with the Tour Championship trophy, a sterling silver putter, after the fourth round of the Tour Championship golf tournament and the FedEx Cup final at Eastlake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 23 September 2018. Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship and Justin Rose of England won the FedEx Cup. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Former world number one and 14-time major champion Tiger Woods won the PGA Tour Championship on Sunday, more than five years after his last win, the fourth and final playoff tournament of the FedEx Cup of the PGA Golf Tour, held at the East Lake Club in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Five years, one month and two days have passed since Tiger Woods lifted his last trophy on Aug. 4, 2013. It was at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, at the TPC Southwind in Memphis (Tennessee), and seven strokes ahead of his compatriot Keegan Bradley and the Swede Henrik Stenson.