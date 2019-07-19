Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off during the second round of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland, on July 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Tiger Woods of the United States on the 18th green during the second round of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, on July 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY

American golfing great Tiger Woods played at a much higher level in Friday's second round of the Open Championship, but he was unable to overcome a disastrous first round and missed the cut.

The 43-year-old Woods, who admitted after carding a 7-over 78 on Thursday that age and numerous back and knee surgeries have made it more difficult for him to train as intensively as he would like and be as consistent as he was earlier in his career, bounced back to shoot a respectable 1-under 70 in his second go-around at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in this seaside town.