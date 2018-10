Moroccan tightrope walker Mustafa 'Danger' shows the flags of Morocco (L) and Chile (R) after crossing a steel cable set at 50 meters heigh at the Bulnes Promenade, in Santiago, Chile, 10 October 2018. EPA- EFE/Alberto Pena

Moroccan tightrope walker Mustafa 'Danger' shows the flags of Morocco (L) and Chile (R) after crossing a steel cable set at 50 meters heigh at the Bulnes Promenade, in Santiago, Chile, 10 October 2018. EPA- EFE/Alberto Pena

Moroccan tightrope walker Mustafa 'Danger' shows the flags of Morocco (L) and Chile (R) after crossing a steel cable set at 50 meters heigh at the Bulnes Promenade, in Santiago, Chile, 10 October 2018. EPA- EFE/Alberto Pena

A Moroccan tightrope-walker known as Mustafa Danger made his Latin American debut here Wednesday by crossing a steel cable at a height of 50m (164ft) above a busy street in downtown Santiago.

Danger, who has been tightrope walking for nearly 30 years and has several Guinness records, made his way across the 150m span between two buildings without difficulty.