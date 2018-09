Juan Manuel Salgueiro (L) from Paraguay fights for the ball with Lucas Alfonso Orban (R) from Tigre in Argentina, May 16, 2013, at the Defensores from Chaco stadium in Asuncion (Paraguay). EPA-EFE/Andrés Cristaldo

Argentine club Tigre said it fired Cristian Ledesma, who has become the sixth manager to lose his job during the six rounds of Superliga Argentina play.

"The club's executive committee asked Cristian Ledesma to leave his coaching position. Juan Carlos Blengio will take over the club on an interim basis until a replacement is found," Tigre said in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday.