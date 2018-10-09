Matias Perez García (R) from Tigre in Argentina, during the Libertadores cup on May16, 2013 on the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asunción (Paraguay). EPA-EFE FILE/Andrés Cristaldo

Tigre, which is in danger of relegation to the Second Division, edged Estudiantes de La Plata 1-0 in Superliga Argentina action.

Racing Club, which tied defending champion Boca Juniors 2-2 on Sunday, holds the top spot in the league.