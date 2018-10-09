Tigre, which is in danger of relegation to the Second Division, edged Estudiantes de La Plata 1-0 in Superliga Argentina action.
Racing Club, which tied defending champion Boca Juniors 2-2 on Sunday, holds the top spot in the league.
Matias Perez García (R) from Tigre in Argentina, during the Libertadores cup on May16, 2013 on the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asunción (Paraguay). EPA-EFE FILE/Andrés Cristaldo
