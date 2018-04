Tigres player Rafael de Souza (R) vies for a ball against Andres Andrade (L) of Leon during a soccer match of the 13th round of the Closing Tournament 2018 at the University Stadium of Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, 31 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Jorge Torres of Tigres celebrates a goal against Leon during a soccer match of the 13th round of the Closing Tournament 2018 at the University Stadium of Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, 31 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Tigres player Jurgen Damm (L) vies for a ball against Ivan Piris (R) of Leon during a soccer match of the 13th round of the Closing Tournament 2018 at the University Stadium of Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, 31 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Tigres player Andre Gignac (L) vies for a ball against Guillermo Burdisso (R) of Leon during a soccer match of the 13th round of the Closing Tournament 2018 at the University Stadium of Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, 31 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Reigning champions Tigres - managed by Brazil's Ricardo Ferretti - crushed Leon 4-1 on Saturday to climb to the third place in the Clausura tournament of the Mexican soccer league (Liga MX) and join the title race.

Enner Valencia (13'), Rafael Carioca (15') Javier Aguirre (26') and Ismael Sosa (46') scored for Tigres, whose record now stands at seven wins, four ties and two losses, taking them to 25 points, just two points behind leaders Toluca.