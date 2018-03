UANL Tigres French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac reacts at the end of the match against America on Aug. 23, 2017, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

UANL Tigres French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac has scored in four straight matches, staying close to goal leader Djaniny Tavares, of Santos Laguna, in the Mexican league's Clausura tournament.

The Frenchman, a Mexican league star since arriving for the 2015 Apertura tournament, has scored eight goals and trails Tavares by just four goals.