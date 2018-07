Julio Furch of Mexican-league club Santos Laguna celebrates after his team defeated Tigres UANL on 06 May 2018 at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico, to advance to the semi-finals of the 2017-2018 Mexican league's Clausura playoffs. EPA-EFE/Alberto Puente

Santos Laguna players celebrate at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico, after defeating Tigres UANL on 06 May 2018 to advance to the semi-finals of the 2017-2018 Mexican league's Clausura playoffs. EPA-EFE/Alberto Puente

Tigres UANL midfielder Javier Aquino takes part in a press conference on 21 May 2018 in Mexico City to discuss the national team's chances at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Tigres UANL, winners of the 2017-2018 Mexican league's Apertura championship, will square off here Sunday against Clausura winners Santos Laguna for the title of Campeon de Campeones (Champion of Champions).

The Tigres will be vying to pull off a "three-peat" when the teams take the field at StubHub Center in Carson, having won this title match last year and in 2016.