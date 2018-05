Rafael de Souza (C) of Tigres UANL vies for the ball with Brian Lozano (L) of Santos Laguna during the Clausura Tournament quarter-final soccer match between Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna at the Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Andre Gignac of Tigres UANL reacts during the Clausura Tournament quarter-final soccer match between Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna at the Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Enner Valencia (L) of Tigres UANL vies for the ball with Carlos Izquierdo (R) of Santos Laguna during the Clausura Tournament quarter-final soccer match between Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna at the Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Tigres UANL players celebrate after scoring during the Clausura Tournament quarter-final soccer match between Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna at the Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Tigres UANL earned a hard-fought 2-0 home win over Santos Laguna to take a commanding lead in their quarter-final playoff match-up in Mexican soccer's Clausura championship.

Tigres is looking for its second straight title, having won the first championship of the 2017-2018 Mexican soccer-league season, the Apertura, in December.