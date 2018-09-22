Tigres UANL will square off Sunday against crosstown arch-rival Monterrey in Matchday 10 of 17 action in the Mexican league's Apertura championship, a contest with clear playoff implications.
The latest edition of the so-called Clasico Regiomontano will be played at Tigres' Estadio Universitario in the Monterrey suburb of San Nicolas de los Garza and pit a UANL team that is in seventh place with 14 points and a Monterrey club that is one spot ahead with 16 points, just four behind league-leading Cruz Azul.