Emmanuel Garcia (left) of Pachuca vies for the ball with Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL on Sept. 15, 2018, in Matchday 9 action at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Luis Madrigal of Monterrey laments a play during a Matchday 9 Mexican-league Apertura match against Guadalajara on Sept. 15, 2018, at BBVA Bancomer Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Tigres UANL will square off Sunday against crosstown arch-rival Monterrey in Matchday 10 of 17 action in the Mexican league's Apertura championship, a contest with clear playoff implications.

The latest edition of the so-called Clasico Regiomontano will be played at Tigres' Estadio Universitario in the Monterrey suburb of San Nicolas de los Garza and pit a UANL team that is in seventh place with 14 points and a Monterrey club that is one spot ahead with 16 points, just four behind league-leading Cruz Azul.