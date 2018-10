Guido Pizarro (R) from Tigres fights for the ball with Cartagena Mendoza (L) from Veracruz Aug. 22, 2018, in the 6th round of the Torneo Apertura 2018 in Monterrey (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

A pair of Argentine players for Mexican club Tigres UANL - goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman and midfielder Guido Pizarro - have presented a book of soccer short stories titled "Pelota de Papel 2" (Paper Ball 2) at the Monterrey International Book Fair.

The book includes stories written by current and former players including Argentines Juan Pablo Sorin, Pablo Aimar, Jorge Sampaoli, Lautaro Martinez, Sebastian Dominguez and Angel Cappa and Uruguayan Diego Lugano.