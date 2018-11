Tigres UANL's Eduardo Vargas (left) vies for the ball with Pumas UNAM's Andres Iniestra during the first leg of the teams' quarter-final series in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 playoffs. Tigres came out on top 2-1 in the match, which was played at its home ground in Monterrey, Mexico, on Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Pumas UNAM goalkeeper Alfredo Saldivar celebrates after his side scored an early goal against Tigres UANL during the first leg of the teams' quarter-final series in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 playoffs. Tigres came out on top 2-1 in the match played at that club's home ground in Monterrey, Mexico, on Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Pumas UNAM's Victor Malcorra (center) shows his disappointment after a goal by Tigres UANL during the first leg of the teams' quarter-final series in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 playoffs. Tigres came out on top 2-1 in the match played at that club's home ground in Monterrey, Mexico, on Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Tigres UANL rallied for a 2-1 home victory over Pumas UNAM in the first leg of their quarter-final series in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 playoffs.

The Pumas went ahead in just the ninth minute of Thursday night's game at Estadio Universitario in this northern city when Felipe Mora knocked home the rebound after Tigres net minder Nahuel Guzman had saved a shot by Carlos Gonzalez.