Tigres UANL player Jesus Dueñas complains about a call during a Mexican-league game against Atlas on Sept. 1, 2018, at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Tigres UANL has won the inaugural edition of the Campeones Cup, getting a brace from Jesus Dueñas in a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC.

The Mexican league's Campeon de Campeones (Champion of Champions) for 2017-2018 came out on top against the winner of the 2017 Major League Soccer (MLS) title in Wednesday night's match at BMO Field in Toronto.