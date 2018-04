(FILE) Tigres' head coach Ricardo Ferretti (C) and his players show their dejection after the Concacaf Champions League final between CF America and Tigres de Monterrey at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Apr. 27, 2016. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

(FILE) Tigres coach Ricardo Ferretti (R) and Xolos de Tijuana coach Diego Cocca (L) greet each other during the match of the 11th day of the Clausura 2018 Tournament at the University Stadium in the city of Monterrey, Mexico, Mar. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

(FILE) Tigres' head coach Ricardo Ferretti (L) celebrates with his players at the conclusion of the Apertura Tournament final second leg match between Tigres and Aguilas del America at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Dec. 25, 2016. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

The coach of the Mexican football club UANL Tigres, said Monday that his team will not change its playing style in an upcoming match at home against the leading team of the Clausura tournament, Toluca, on Sunday.

"We have a style, a form, we respect it and we try to carry it out in all the matches, we will work calmly and face the Toluca calmly," said Brazilian team coach Ricardo Ferretti at a press conference.