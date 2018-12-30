Tigres winger Jürgen Damm (L) fights for the ball with America's Andres Uribe (R) during the Liga MX match played on Oct. 6, 2018, at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Mexican winger Jurgen Damm said this weekend that his club, the Tigres UANL, was working to fix the mistakes that led to the loss in the Liga MX Apertura tournament quarterfinals to the Pumas UNAM.

"We've focused on the things that cost us the last tournament, especially the air game and tactics. These are things to improve in the preseason and I've seen a commitment and willingness by my teammates to improve on what we failed to do a few weeks ago during the competition. We promise to give fans a better performance and another championship," Damm said Saturday.