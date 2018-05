Monterrey's Jose Basanta (L) fights for the ball with Tijuana goalkeeper Manuel Lajud (R) during the second leg of the 2018 Mexican league Clausura tournament quarterfinals at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey's Jose Basanta (L) fights for the ball with Tijuana's Juan Valenzuela (R) during the second leg of the 2018 Mexican league Clausura tournament quarterfinals at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey players leave the field after losing to Tijuana in the second leg of the 2018 Mexican league Clausura tournament quarterfinals at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

The Tijuana Xolos, who barely made the playoffs, pulled off the upset of the 2018 Clausura tournament, knocking off the Monterrey Rayados 2-1 on the road and advancing to the semifinals.

Ecuadorian Miler Bolaños scored a goal in the 6th minute of Saturday's match and ArgentineJuan Lucero added a score in the 23rd minute for Argentine coach Diego Cocca's Xolos squad.