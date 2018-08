Tijuana's Jose Ignacio Rivero (R) fights for the ball with Tigres player Rafael de Souza (L) during the Liga MX 2018 Apertura tournament match played on July 29, 2018, at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Tijuana defeated Toluca 2-0 on goals by Mexican Erick Torres and Ecuadorian Miler Bolaños, taking first place in Group 2 of the Copa MX.

Torres scored in the 3rd minute of Wednesday's match, taking advantage of defenders' distraction, while Bolaños made it 2-0 in the 78th minute.