Tijuana's Jose Ignacio Rivero (right) vies for the ball with Morelia's Diego Valdes during Mexican soccer league action on March 16, 2018, at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Tijuana's Pablo Aguilar (right) vies for the ball with Morelia's Raul Ruidiaz in Mexican soccer league action on March 16, 2018, at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Tijuana's players celebrate after scoring a goal against Morelia in a Mexican league soccer match on March 16, 2018, at Caliente Stadium, in Tijuana, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Tijuana and Morelia played to a 1-1 draw in Matchday 12 action in the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship.

The host side kicked off the scoring in the fifth minute of Friday night's match at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana.