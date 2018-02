Tijuana Xolos player Omar Mendoza (L) fights for the ball with Pumas player David Cabrera (R) during the Mexican league Clausura tournament match between Tijuana and the Pumas at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Tijuana Xolos player Mateus Gonçalves (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Pumas during the Mexican league Clausura tournament match between Tijuana and the Pumas at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Tijuana Xolos player Juan Valenzuela (R) fights for the ball against Pumas player Abraham Gonzalez (L) during the Mexican Clausura tournament 8th-round match between the Tijuana Xolos and Pumas at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Tijuana rallied to beat the UNAM Pumas 4-1 in the eighth round of play in the Mexican league's Clausura tournament.

Brazilian Mateus Gonçalves scored twice for Tijuana, while Argentines Juan Martin Lucero and Victor Malcorra each added a score in the comeback win.