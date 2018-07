File photograph showing Xolos Tijuana's Juan Lucero (r) vying for the ball with Toluca's Cristian Borja (l) in Tijuana, Mexico, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE File/Alejandro Zepeda

Argentina's Juan Martin Lucero was instrumental in Tijuana's 2-1 victory over Chivas Guadalajara in the first round of the 2018 Apertura championship over the weekend.

Xolos got off to a good start on Saturday's tournament, thanks to the Mendoza-born attacking midfielder, who scored a headshot in the 54th minute, setting the scoreboard at 1-0.