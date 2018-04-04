Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic look on while in action against Timea Babos of Hungary during their match at the Monterrey Open tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Hungary's Timea Babos had to raise her game to defeat 19-year-old Czech Marie Bouzkova in straight sets in the first round of the Monterrey Open in Mexico on Tuesday.

The Hungarian fourth seed needed just one break at 4-3 to take the first set.