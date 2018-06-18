Edson Alvarez (R) of Mexico in action against Timo Werner (L) of Germany during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Mexico in Moscow, Russia, 17 June 2018. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) (Mundial de Fútbol, Moscú, Rusia, Alemania) EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Timo Werner, the center-forward for Germany's national soccer team, told EFE at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium - where the defending World Cup champions lost to Mexico 1-0 on Sunday in their first Group F clash - that their rivals "played a great game, particularly in the first half."

"Mexico was a great team today, and they beat us because we committed two or three more mistakes than in past games," said Werner, 22, who plays for Red Bull Leipzig and who last year was the top scorer in the FIFA Confederations Cup, also held in Russia.