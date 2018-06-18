Timo Werner, the center-forward for Germany's national soccer team, told EFE at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium - where the defending World Cup champions lost to Mexico 1-0 on Sunday in their first Group F clash - that their rivals "played a great game, particularly in the first half."
"Mexico was a great team today, and they beat us because we committed two or three more mistakes than in past games," said Werner, 22, who plays for Red Bull Leipzig and who last year was the top scorer in the FIFA Confederations Cup, also held in Russia.