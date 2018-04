Leipzig's Timo Werner (L) in action against Marseille's Boubacar Kamara during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between RB Lepzig and Olympic Marseille, in Leipzig, Germany, 05 April 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Marseille's Morgan Sanson (C) in action against Leipzig's Konrad Laimer (L) during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg match between RB Leipzig and Olympique Marseille in Leipzig, Germany, 05 April 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Marseille's Morgan Sanson (L) in action against Leipzig's Emil Forsberg (R) during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between RB Lepzig and Olympic Marseille, in Leipzig, Germany, 05 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Leipzig's Timo Werner (R) celebrates his opening goal with teammate Konrad Laimer (L) during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between RB Lepzig and Olympic Marseille, in Leipzig, Germany, 05 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Leipzig's Timo Werner (R) in action against Marseille's Hiroki Sakai (L) during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg match between RB Leipzig and Olympique Marseille in Leipzig, Germany, 05 April 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

A goal by German international Timo Werner gave RB Leipzig a 1-0 win over Marseille on Thursday in Leipzig, and brought them closer to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Werner's goal was enough to win for Leipzig, who are about to make history in their first season in international competitions.