New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouts to teammates as they trailed the Tennessee Titans in the first half of their NFL game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, 22, carries the ball as New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, 32, defends in the second half of their NFL game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, 8, throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the first half of their game against the New England Patriots in their NFL game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, 12, watches action from the bench against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of their NFL game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

Marcus Mariota threw two touchdowns and Derrick Henry ran for another pair of scores as the Tennessee Titans stunned the New England Patriots 34-10 on Sunday.

Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady, playing in his 300th career game, threw for 254 yards and no touchdown as he was sacked three times and pressured throughout by the Tennessee defense.