Rafael Nadal (R) of Spain shakes hands with Kevin Anderson of South Africa after their semi final match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Rafael Nadal of Spain signs autographs after losing his semi final match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrates after winning his semi final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

South Africa's Kevin Anderson came from behind to stun Spaniard Rafael Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday and secured himself a place in the final of the 12th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship held in Abu Dhabi.

Although world No. 2 Nadal won the first set 6-4 after breaking the South African's serve twice and losing his own once, Anderson powered through in an action-packed game to stay on track to retain his championship.