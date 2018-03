Garbine Muguruza of Spain responds to questions during the BNP Paribas Open WTA All-Access round table at the Indian Well Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza, who will make a debut on Friday at the Indian Wells Masters in a match against American player Sachia Vickery, said Wednesday that she must give her best to every tournament.

Muguruza said that "when I was younger, I was like oh this tournament was so important, but in fact all of them are very important," adding that if she wants to be at the top, she needs to give her best to every tournament.