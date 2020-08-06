Olympics organizers in Japan “don't want to hold competitions without an audience” but know stadiums will not be full due to the pandemic, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said in an interview with Efe.
Tokyo 2020 CEO: we don’t want Games without an audience
Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Toshiro Muto speaks during an interview at the organizing committe?e office in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2020 (issued 06 August 2020). EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
