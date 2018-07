Children wait for the debut of Tokyo 2020 Olympics mascot Miraitowa and Paralympics mascot Someity in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo 2020 Olympics mascot Miraitowa (C-L) and Paralympics mascot Someity (C-R) debut in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 22 2018 as Yoshiko Mori (L), president of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Committee, and Yuriko Koike (R), governor of Tokyo, unveil the names of the mascots with name plates. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee officially presented its Olympic mascots Miraitowa and Someity at a massive event in the Japanese capital on Sunday.

The ceremony, which was attended by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori, was held at a popular mall where hundreds of children and spectators had also gathered.